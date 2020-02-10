Bong Joon-ho's multiple Oscar wins was the best of all possible outcomes
Monday, 10 February 2020 () Parasite was an exceptional movie, by which I mean it was a literal outlier. I don’t know anyone who saw it who didn’t like it, including those grumps at the Honest Oscar Ballot – it was an actual feat in filmmaking. Which is why it won Best Picture, even if everyone who puts money on this stuff...
'Parasite' Wins Best Picture Oscar and Makes History 'Parasite' is the first foreign-language film to win best picture. The film is also the first South Korean production to win an Academy Award. Director Bong Joon-ho took home best original screenplay along with co-writer Han Jin-won. Bong also...
Watch Oscars 2020 winners Kwak Sin Ae and Bong Joon Ho's Thank You Cam Oscar acceptance speech for Best Picture for PARASITE. Watch more backstage moments from Oscars 2020 on Oscar.com and in the ABC..
'Parasite' has won the best picture Oscar, becoming the first foreign-language film to take home the biggest honor in the business. Joaquin Phoenix wins best... USATODAY.com Also reported by •Seattle Times
