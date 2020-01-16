Global  

Proof that Ray Romano is in fact hot from the 2020 Oscars

Lainey Gossip Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Two things have been constant during this awards season – Ray Romano appearing on the red carpet, and my friends mocking me for thinking Ray Romano is attractive.  Oh, and actually there’s one more thing that’s been going on for weeks:  Ray Romano actually being hot as hell.  Exhibit A:  ...
