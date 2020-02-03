Jamie Lynn Spears' Baby Daddy Casey Aldridge Arrested For Burglary

Jamie Lynn Spears' baby daddy got arrested for burglary after police say he was linked to a rash of thefts. Cops in Mississippi busted Casey Aldridge back on Dec. 30, and he's now been charged with 5 counts of burglary of a storage house and one…



Recent related videos from verified sources Jamie Lynn Spears grateful for daughter's miracle recovery Jamie Lynn Spears thinks her daughter's recovery from an ATV accident was a "miracle". The star has reflected on the three years that have passed since Maddie, then eight, was hospitalised for almost a.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:00Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Jamie Lynn Spears' Ex Charged With Multiple Counts of Burglary Casey Aldridge, who was arrested in December 2019, has been linked by police officials to a string of burglaries of several camp sites near Gloster, Mississippi.

AceShowbiz 5 days ago



Jamie Lynn Spears' Ex & Father to Her Child Is Arrested Jamie Lynn Spears‘ baby daddy got arrested and here’s the reason why – TMZ Oops! Ashley Tisdale had an issue with Tik Tok! – Just Jared Jr Brad Pitt...

Just Jared 5 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this