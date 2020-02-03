Global  

Jamie Lynn Spears' Baby Daddy Casey Aldridge Arrested For Burglary

Monday, 10 February 2020
Jamie Lynn Spears' baby daddy got arrested for burglary after police say he was linked to a rash of thefts. Cops in Mississippi busted Casey Aldridge back on Dec. 30, and he's now been charged with 5 counts of burglary of a storage house and one…
News video: Jamie Lynn Spears praises medics on third anniversary of daughter's accident

Jamie Lynn Spears praises medics on third anniversary of daughter's accident 00:43

 Jamie Lynn Spears has praised the first responders who helped her daughter Maddie Aldridge following an all-terrain vehicle accident three years ago.

Jamie Lynn Spears grateful for daughter's miracle recovery [Video]Jamie Lynn Spears grateful for daughter's miracle recovery

Jamie Lynn Spears thinks her daughter's recovery from an ATV accident was a "miracle". The star has reflected on the three years that have passed since Maddie, then eight, was hospitalised for almost a..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:00Published


Jamie Lynn Spears' Ex Charged With Multiple Counts of Burglary

Casey Aldridge, who was arrested in December 2019, has been linked by police officials to a string of burglaries of several camp sites near Gloster, Mississippi.
AceShowbiz

Jamie Lynn Spears' Ex & Father to Her Child Is Arrested

Jamie Lynn Spears‘ baby daddy got arrested and here’s the reason why – TMZ Oops! Ashley Tisdale had an issue with Tik Tok! – Just Jared Jr Brad Pitt...
Just Jared

