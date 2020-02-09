Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Mark Ruffalo Says He'd Be Honored to be Part of 'Parasite' TV Show

Mark Ruffalo Says He'd Be Honored to be Part of 'Parasite' TV Show

TMZ.com Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Mark Ruffalo is confirming a hot rumor on the heels of "Parasite" winning big at the Oscars -- telling us he'd be honored to join the cast of an American TV version. We got Mark Monday afternoon at LAX ... shortly after news broke that he was being…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Parasite' Series on HBO Eyes Mark Ruffalo to Star

'Parasite' Series on HBO Eyes Mark Ruffalo to Star 00:59

 'Parasite' Series on HBO Eyes Mark Ruffalo to Star The network is planning a limited series based on the Oscar-winning film from South Korean director Bong Joon-ho. According to Collider, Ruffalo is in hot contention for the series. Sources say that Bong Joon-ho has contacted Ruffalo about the series...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Mark Ruffalo eyed for lead in TV version of Oscar-winning film Parasite [Video]Mark Ruffalo eyed for lead in TV version of Oscar-winning film Parasite

Mark Ruffalo has been tapped for a leading role in a new television spin-off of director Bong Joon-ho's Oscar-winning film Parasite.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:44Published

Mark Ruffalo unsure if there will be more Avengers films [Video]Mark Ruffalo unsure if there will be more Avengers films

Mark Ruffalo admits that he doesn't know if there will be any more 'Avengers' films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mark Ruffalo & Wife Sunrise Coigney Couple Up For Oscars 2020

Mark Ruffalo looked so sharp while stepping out for the 2020 Academy Awards! The 52-year-old actor was joined by his wife Sunrise Coigney as they hit the red...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

voolife

Voo Vodka 8x Mark Ruffalo Says He’d Be Honored to be Part of ‘Parasite’ TV Show https://t.co/gUgWiBodjI 8 hours ago

bigvizar

Mr Stewart Mark Ruffalo Says He'd Be Honored to be Part of 'Parasite' TV Show - https://t.co/VDUt0MCchH 8 hours ago

Naqib09712475

Naqib RT @TMZ: Mark Ruffalo Says He'd Be Honored to be Part of 'Parasite' TV Show https://t.co/Y8jDdClwQv 12 hours ago

CelebrityLadies

Celebrity Ladies Celebrity:Star>HBO Looking to Cast Mark Ruffalo for 'Parasite'.. https://t.co/YcuOm03y37 #celebrity https://t.co/f6Vk4VYRSB 14 hours ago

gossip_dept

Gossip Department Mark Ruffalo Says He’d Be Honored to be Part of ‘Parasite’ TV Show https://t.co/v7v4pSY7jZ https://t.co/a54FYMtkkA 18 hours ago

cbtuck62

Cathlene Sareli Mark Ruffalo Says He'd Be Honored to be Part of 'Parasite' TV Show https://t.co/Pfri6I9hid via @TMZ 19 hours ago

AttrRadio

ATTR RADIO Mark Ruffalo Says He'd Be Honored to be Part of 'Parasite' TV Show https://t.co/IuzBXFlblF 20 hours ago

MFRZProductions

MommyFrazzled Hosted By MFrazz: Mark Ruffalo Says He'd Be Honored to be Part of 'Parasite' TV Show https://t.co/pCnjeQcyfl 20 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.