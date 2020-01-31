Global  

Mike Bloomberg Defends 'Stop and Frisk' in 2015 Audio, Trump Takes Potshot

TMZ.com Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Audio of Mike Bloomberg defending stop and frisk policing against minorities has the Presidential hopeful on the ropes, and it's drawing one particularly rich shot ... from President Trump. The audio is reportedly from a 2015 speech the former NYC…
Credit: KMBC - Published < > Embed
News video: Mike Bloomberg making push to win Missouri’s presidential primary in March

Mike Bloomberg making push to win Missouri’s presidential primary in March 01:31

 Mike Bloomberg making push to win Missouri’s presidential primary in March

Vice President Mike Pence Making Stop In Philadelphia This Week [Video]Vice President Mike Pence Making Stop In Philadelphia This Week

Vice President Mike Pence is making a stop in Philadelphia this week. Pence will speak at St. Francis de Sales School in West Philadelphia on Wednesday to celebrate School Choice Week. Katie Johnston..

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:18Published

President Trump And Mike Bloomberg Unveil Dueling Super Bowl Ads [Video]President Trump And Mike Bloomberg Unveil Dueling Super Bowl Ads

President Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg will go head-to-head with dueling political advertisements during the Super Bowl.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mike Bloomberg Slammed Over Unearthed Audio of Himself Defending Stop and Frisk: ‘This is Disgusting’

Mike Bloomberg Slammed Over Unearthed Audio of Himself Defending Stop and Frisk: ‘This is Disgusting’*Michael Bloomberg* is facing major blowback after audio emerged of himself giving a full-throated defense of his stop and frisk policy as former New York City...
Mediaite

Bloomberg heard in 2015 audio clip defending ‘stop and frisk,’ throwing minority kids against wall: report

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is under fire after an audio clip emerged on Monday night of him defending his signature "Stop and Frisk" policy,...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

lunk_ron

Just another Deplorable RT @YogGar2: Mike Bloomberg Defends 'Stop and Frisk' in 2015 Audio, Trump Takes Potshot https://t.co/oC36Zfh4PS via @TMZ 1 minute ago

stephensacks

stephensacks Earth to @TheDemocrats & @DNC supporters. @MikeBloomberg is a numbers / data guy. Saying young black males are disp… https://t.co/wbG3pAQAaN 2 minutes ago

TeronBriggs

Teron N. Briggs 😭😫If it somehow comes between these two I wish I had the alternative of moving to Canada - Mike Bloomberg Defends '… https://t.co/C1M3joF2XR 2 minutes ago

john_henry68

John Angelbeck Mike Bloomberg Defends 'Stop and Frisk' in 2015 Audio, Trump Takes Potshot via @TMZ https://t.co/CsRPd3cKdG https://t.co/BRZYpgT47S 8 minutes ago

Drism82

Drism82 Mike Bloomberg Defends 'Stop and Frisk' in 2015 Audio, Trump Takes Potshot https://t.co/p5wRdwyYog 10 minutes ago

ClickySound

Clicky Sound https://t.co/tBKjnfLKKR Audio of Mike Bloomberg defending stop and frisk policing against minorities has the Presi… https://t.co/bdBb78Qi5D 10 minutes ago

Upperroom19

Upperroom Mike Bloomberg Defends 'Stop and Frisk' in 2015 Audio, Trump Takes Potshot https://t.co/ToQghjTjjx 10 minutes ago

AdebisiK2

AdebisiK2-Total Life Changes 🙏🏽 Mike Bloomberg Defends 'Stop and Frisk' in 2015 Audio, Trump Takes Potshot via @TMZ. We can’t forget that one Mike… https://t.co/5GuND4mErk 12 minutes ago

