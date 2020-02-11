Global  

Jussie Smollett Facing 6 Counts in New Indictment for Alleged Attack

TMZ.com Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Jussie Smollett is facing felony charges in Chicago again -- the special prosecutor just announced an indictment against the actor for the alleged homophobic attack against him last year. A grand jury handed up the new indictment against Jussie on…
News video: BREAKING: Grand Jury Indicts Jussie Smollett

BREAKING: Grand Jury Indicts Jussie Smollett 01:04

 Sources close to the Jussie Smollett team and the investigation confirm that the indictment has been handed down.

Jussie Smollett Indicted On New Charges For Lying To Police [Video]Jussie Smollett Indicted On New Charges For Lying To Police

Actor Jussie Smollett has been indicted on new charges for reporting a bias attack Chicago Police say was a hoax.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:32Published

Jussie Smollett Faces New Charges [Video]Jussie Smollett Faces New Charges

The new charges come after a six-month investigation by a special prosecutor looking into claims he paid two brothers to stage a fake hate crime against him.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:30Published


Jussie Smollett faces new criminal charges after alleged fake attack

Jussie Smollett has been indicted in relation to the alleged attack he said he experienced in January. Special prosecutor Dan Webb announced the six-count...
