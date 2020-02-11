Global  

Jussie Smollett Indicted Again on Alleged Hate Crime Hoax

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
After his case is re-examined by a special prosecutor, the former 'Empire' actor has been indicted on six counts for allegedly staging hate crime and faking police report.
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Jussie Smollett charged anew with making false reports to Chicago police in hate-crime hoax

Jussie Smollett charged anew with making false reports to Chicago police in hate-crime hoax 00:33

 Former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett was charged on Tuesday in a six-count indictment. He's accused of falsely claiming to Chicago police that he had been the victim of a hate crime. The indictment came nearly a year after Cook County prosecutors dropped earlier charges accusing Smollet of...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Jussie Smollett Is Indicted for Filing False Hate Crime Reports [Video]Jussie Smollett Is Indicted for Filing False Hate Crime Reports

Jussie Smollett Is Indicted for Filing False Hate Crime Reports A Cook County grand jury indicted the former 'Empire' star on six charges of disorderly conduct. In January of 2019, the actor made..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:06Published

Actor Smollett indicted again for staging hate crime [Video]Actor Smollett indicted again for staging hate crime

Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett was charged on Tuesday in a six-count felony indictment with staging a phony hate crime, nearly a year after similar charges were abruptly dismissed by local..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jussie Smollett Indicted in Chicago by Special Prosecutor

Jussie Smollett was indicted Tuesday (Feb. 11) in Chicago by a special prosecutor relating to an alleged hate crime hoax a year ago. Neither the Cook...
Billboard.com

Jussie Smollett charged anew with making false reports to Chicago police in hate-crime hoax

Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett was charged on Tuesday in a six-count indictment, returned at the recommendation of a special prosecutor, with falsely...
Reuters


Tweets about this

monica_sassy

💫🆃🆁🆄🅼🅿🆂 🅿🅷🅴🅽🅾🅼🅴🅽🅰🅻💫 RT @KimPKAG2020: 🚨Jussie Smollett Indicted Again Over Alleged 2019 Attack: Special Prosecutor JUSTICE! Great news! 🙌🏻 😂🤣😂 https://t.co/… 5 seconds ago

RuneofArt

suzQRune ✨♥️✨ Our POTUS 🌹 ThanQ Vets ✨♥️✨ RT @Tiff_FitzHenry: Last month a Judge ordered Google to turn over a full year of the actor’s data as part of special prosecutor probe. Tod… 5 seconds ago

aijumper

Anthony Jumper RT @MrAndyNgo: Jussie Smollett was indicted Tuesday on six counts of disorderly conduct by local authorities for faking a hate crime agains… 6 seconds ago

SlateCulture

Slate Culture Smollett now faces six counts of disorderly conduct stemming from false statements he allegedly made to the Chicago… https://t.co/hMfCccI4Go 7 seconds ago

MyTime0004

Phil RT @rdrhwke: Couldn't happen to a bigger jack azz. https://t.co/QpIBhWsx2m 21 seconds ago

traceypearson25

Red in a Blue state ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @EpochTimes: Former "@EmpireFOX" actor @JussieSmollett was indicted again in connection with the alleged attack in #Chicago in January 2… 49 seconds ago

DMVSportz

Everything DC MD VA RT @TheDMVDailyy: Actor Jussie Smollett is facing new criminal charges nearly a year after Cook County prosecutors dropped disorderly condu… 54 seconds ago

