Malika Haqq and O.T. Genasis on Same Page with Co-Parenting Baby Boy

Malika Haqq Shares First Sonogram Pic & Shows Off All The Gifts Bestie Khloe Kardashian Got For Her Baby Boy Malika Haqq took to Instagram to share her first sonogram photo with her followers on Monday, December 23. "My angel," she captioned the snapshot of her growing baby boy. She also hopped on Instagram.. Credit: OK Magazine Duration: 00:51Published on December 24, 2019