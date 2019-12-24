Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Malika Haqq and O.T. Genasis on Same Page with Co-Parenting Baby Boy

Malika Haqq and O.T. Genasis on Same Page with Co-Parenting Baby Boy

TMZ.com Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
The father of Malika Haqq's unborn son is her ex-BF, O.T. Genasis, but there's zero awkwardness -- they're still great friends and plan to be greater co-parents. Sources close to the situation tell TMZ ... Khloe Kardashian's BFF and the rapper…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Malika Haqq Shares First Sonogram Pic & Shows Off All The Gifts Bestie Khloe Kardashian Got For Her Baby Boy [Video]Malika Haqq Shares First Sonogram Pic & Shows Off All The Gifts Bestie Khloe Kardashian Got For Her Baby Boy

Malika Haqq took to Instagram to share her first sonogram photo with her followers on Monday, December 23. "My angel," she captioned the snapshot of her growing baby boy. She also hopped on Instagram..

Credit: OK Magazine     Duration: 00:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Malika Haqq's Baby's Father Officially Revealed

For months, rumors have swirled about the father of Malika Haqq‘s baby. If you don’t know, Malika is Khloe Kardashian‘s BFF and has often appeared on...
Just Jared Also reported by •E! OnlineAceShowbiz

Look Back at Malika Haqq's Sweetest Pregnancy Pics, From Nude Photo Shoot to Baby Shower Bliss!

Pregnancy is a good look on Malika Haqq! Khloe Kardashian's BFF has been positively glowing throughout her pregnancy and proving it by posting tons of sweet baby...
E! Online


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.