‘Tough Guys For Trump’ – Larry David’s epiphany

Anorak Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Larry David has yet to appear in a Bernie Sanders sketch. But he’s in one written for Twitter by Donald Trump.

In this skit, David is seen driving a small, foreign-made car. The liberal New Yorker, star of fly-on-the-wall documentary Curb your Enthusiasm, is wending his way along a sun-dappled road in California when his bad navigation skills and disregard for his fellow Americans causes him to drift and cut up a law-abiding biker.

The biker pulls up alongside.

David, sensing the error of his ways, is converted. In a moment of real epiphany he pulls on a ‘MAGA’ hat and vows to help the biker ‘Make American Great Again’. The buyer nods in brotherhood, politely advises David to “be more careful next time” and drives on.



TOUGH GUYS FOR TRUMP! pic.twitter.com/DbjZjGzLWU

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2020

Unless…



When you use your MAGA hat to avoid people you dont wanna hang with🤣 pic.twitter.com/SZYdWRSiaO

— 🇺🇸🇺🇸 Miguelifornia 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@michaelbeatty3) January 21, 2020
Credit: HuffPost NOW News
News video: Curb Donald Trump’s Enthusiasm

Curb Donald Trump’s Enthusiasm 00:59

 President Donald Trump tried to use an episode of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” to show that “tough guys” love him, but he ended up missing the point of the whole episode.

