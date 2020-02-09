‘Tough Guys For Trump’ – Larry David’s epiphany

Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

Larry David has yet to appear in a Bernie Sanders sketch. But he’s in one written for Twitter by Donald Trump.



In this skit, David is seen driving a small, foreign-made car. The liberal New Yorker, star of fly-on-the-wall documentary Curb your Enthusiasm, is wending his way along a sun-dappled road in California when his bad navigation skills and disregard for his fellow Americans causes him to drift and cut up a law-abiding biker.



The biker pulls up alongside.



David, sensing the error of his ways, is converted. In a moment of real epiphany he pulls on a ‘MAGA’ hat and vows to help the biker ‘Make American Great Again’. The buyer nods in brotherhood, politely advises David to “be more careful next time” and drives on.







TOUGH GUYS FOR TRUMP! pic.twitter.com/DbjZjGzLWU



— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2020



Unless…







When you use your MAGA hat to avoid people you dont wanna hang with🤣 pic.twitter.com/SZYdWRSiaO



— 🇺🇸🇺🇸 Miguelifornia 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@michaelbeatty3) January 21, 2020 👓 View full article

