Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Jennifer Aniston Celebrates 51st Birthday, Courteney Cox & Friends Show Out

Jennifer Aniston Celebrates 51st Birthday, Courteney Cox & Friends Show Out

TMZ.com Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Remember that "Friends" episode? The one where Jennifer Aniston turns 51 and parties with some of her closest friends?? Well, allow us to jog your memory. The actress celebrated the big 5-1 Tuesday night at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood,…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Jennifer Aniston's 5 best beauty tips

Jennifer Aniston's 5 best beauty tips 01:51

 The actress is turning 51 and here's how she stays eternally youthful.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Courtney Cox Dresses Like Jennifer Aniston For Bday [Video]Courtney Cox Dresses Like Jennifer Aniston For Bday

Two "friends" are so close, they're starting to look alike.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:03Published

Friends stars pay tribute to Jennifer Aniston on her birthday [Video]Friends stars pay tribute to Jennifer Aniston on her birthday

Friends stars pay tribute to Jennifer Aniston on her 51st birthday

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jennifer Aniston Arrives for 51st Birthday Party with BFF Courteney Cox

Jennifer Aniston keeps a low profile while heading into the Sunset Tower Hotel for her birthday party on Tuesday night (February 11) in West Hollywood, Calif....
Just Jared Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphBollywood LifeIndependentE! OnlineFOXNews.com

Justin Theroux Uses His Nickname for Jennifer Aniston in His Birthday Message to Her!

It’s Jennifer Aniston‘s 51st birthday and she’s receiving so many well wishes on social media… including one from her ex-husband Justin Theroux! Justin...
Just Jared Also reported by •IndependentE! OnlineFOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.