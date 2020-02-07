Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Hash Out Parenting Schedule

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Hash Out Parenting Schedule

TMZ.com Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have checked off another big box in wrapping up their divorce ... a judge has signed off on an official parenting schedule. As you may recall ... things turned a little nasty between the ex-couple and resulted in a…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Jenna Dewan legally drops Tatum name

Jenna Dewan legally drops Tatum name 00:53

 Jenna Dewan has legally dropped Channing Tatum's surname from her name, after filing papers in court last week to request the change.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jenna Dewan requests maiden name be legally restored [Video]Jenna Dewan requests maiden name be legally restored

Jenna Dewan has asked a judge to legally restore her maiden name following her divorce from Channing Tatum.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:33Published

Jenna Dewan wants to drop Channing Tatum's name [Video]Jenna Dewan wants to drop Channing Tatum's name

Jenna Dewan has applied to a court to have her maiden name restored following her divorce from Channing Tatum.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan's Parenting Schedule Revealed

A judge has signed off on the following schedule for Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan‘s custody time – TMZ Sophie Turner is pregnant! – Just Jared Jr Find...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

stevebenke

Steven Benke Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum Finalize Their Divorce, Agree to Use Coparenting App for Everly - Us Weekly… https://t.co/DUXvGSHmm3 2 hours ago

intouchweekly

In Touch Weekly Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan’s divorce is finalized after they made some changes to their custody agreement for d… https://t.co/3MNrutsvkD 2 hours ago

ObengOluebube

Oluebube obeng Jenna Dewan, Channing Tatum to Use Coparenting App After Finalizing Divorce https://t.co/04CRYOv2jW https://t.co/Qaaj7ZrLBR 3 hours ago

HOTcele77246721

HOT celebs Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Arrive at Casamigos Tequila Halloween Party https://t.co/tylZUoA0do https://t.co/wuxDGiKxid 3 days ago

AmazingSmiilee

Amazing Ideas Everyday Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan : Agreement on custody of their daughter https://t.co/HANPBHgzNj https://t.co/YGn62Yl5E5 3 days ago

stevebenke

Steven Benke Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Agree On Child Custody Terms - unCrazed https://t.co/Yrv5PMjKAy https://t.co/RMtK8amC9m 4 days ago

unCrazedUK

unCrazed Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan agree on child custody terms. https://t.co/L7GWFaZvX1 4 days ago

LMusior

Lori Marie Musior RT @TMZ: Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Hash Out Parenting Schedule https://t.co/1rKFxQOw1E 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.