Justin Bieber Talks About Marriage to Hailey Bieber

TMZ.com Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Justin Bieber's getting real about being married to Hailey Bieber ... he loves it but admits there are challenges. The Biebs opened up about life as a married man Tuesday night at London's O2 Arena where he held a Q&A sesh. It's kind of funny…
News video: Hailey Baldwin shares 'Justin had very little to do with 2019 wedding party'

Hailey Baldwin shares 'Justin had very little to do with 2019 wedding party' 00:36

 Justin Bieber apparently had very little input into his wedding party last year, leaving his wife Hailey to organise the big event.

