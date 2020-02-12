Global  

Jeff Bezos Buys David Geffen's $165 Million Los Angeles Estate

TMZ.com Wednesday, 12 February 2020
Jeff Bezos is the new king of Hollywood real estate after scooping up David Geffen's Beverly Hills estate for a drop in the bucket -- to him, anyway -- $165 million. The Amazon honcho reportedly purchased the famous 9-acre property this week. It…
News video: Jeff Bezos Purchases Warner Estate From David Geffen For $165 Million

Jeff Bezos Purchases Warner Estate From David Geffen For $165 Million 00:39

 The real estate deal is the largest ever for a residential transaction in Los Angeles.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has purchased the Warner Estate in Beverly Hills for a staggering $165 million, according to a report Wednesday in the Wall Street Journal.

Amazon Chief Executive Jeff Bezos, has purchased a Beverly Hills mansion from David Geffen for $165 million.

Jeff Bezos reportedly just spent $165 million on a Beverly Hills estate — here are all the ways the world's richest man makes and spends his money

Jeff Bezos reportedly just spent $165 million on a Beverly Hills estate — here are all the ways the world's richest man makes and spends his money· *Amazon CEO, Jeff Bezos, is the wealthiest person in the world, with a net worth of $132 billion.* · *He has five real estate investments and is one of the...
Business Insider

Jeff Bezos has sold 18.5 million shares of Amazon in 10 years. Here's how much that stock was worth.

Amazon.com Inc. CEO and founder Jeff Bezos last week made a series of Amazon stock sales valued at $4.07 billion, according to Securities and Exchange Commission...
bizjournals

GailieOne

G’sEmailsBenghazi RT @RBReich: "The final figure makes it the most expensive home sale ever recorded in the Los Angeles area." https://t.co/wNSqSAVIMX 41 minutes ago

HyperLoop555

HyperLoop555 Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos buys $165-million Los Angeles mansion owned by David Geffen: #Amazon #JeffBezos #DavidGeffen… https://t.co/cryY4DPni5 1 hour ago

HolderCapital

Holder Capital RT @WSJRealEstate: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has bought David Geffen’s Benedict Canyon home for $165 million, setting a new record for Los Ange… 3 hours ago

SalmonaKayak

Salmona Kayak RT @jonathan4212: .⁦@TaxAmazonMvt⁩ Jeff Bezos just bought an LA mansion with its own private golf course for $165 million, but god forbid t… 5 hours ago

CharlieRevilo

Charlotte Revilo RT @EstatePrice: @JeffBezos buys Beverly Hills home for $165 million without an agent. He probably saved ~ $10million in commission fees. @… 5 hours ago

EstatePrice

~ Estate @JeffBezos buys Beverly Hills home for $165 million without an agent. He probably saved ~ $10million in commission… https://t.co/yP43GFECu5 5 hours ago

