'Goblin' Actress Go Soo Jung Passed Away at 24 Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

The South Korean actress, who was also featured in BTS' 'With Seoul' video, has reportedly been laid to rest in a private service attended by family and friends. 👓 View full article

0

