The former NBA star's eldest son tells his sibling that no matter what people say about her, she will always be his 'best friend' and he will make sure she's 'happy on this earth.'



Recent related news from verified sources Dwyane Wade's Son Zaire Celebrates Transgender Sister Zaya In Heartwarming Tribute Indeed, family truly means everything. After Dwyane Wade shared that his daughter Zaya had come out as transgender, his son Zaire took to Instagram to celebrate...

E! Online 17 hours ago



Dwyane Wade's family shows support for their child Zaya Dwyane Wade's son Zaire wrote a heartfelt note of support to his younger sibling Zaya. It comes after Zaya's decision to go by different pronouns.

USATODAY.com 8 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this AceShowbiz Dwyane Wade's Son Zaire Promises Unconditional Support to Transgender Sister Zaya in Heartfelt Post… https://t.co/rAVoPyVSXy 3 hours ago