Dwyane Wade's Son Zaire Promises Unconditional Support to Transgender Sister Zaya in Heartfelt Post

AceShowbiz Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
The former NBA star's eldest son tells his sibling that no matter what people say about her, she will always be his 'best friend' and he will make sure she's 'happy on this earth.'
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Dwyane Wade Shares Moment 12-Year-Old Zaya Came Out As Transgender

Dwyane Wade Shares Moment 12-Year-Old Zaya Came Out As Transgender 01:52

 CBS4's Jim Berry reports Wade hopes sharing Zaya's story will inspire other families to listen, to respect and to love.

Recent related news from verified sources

Dwyane Wade's Son Zaire Celebrates Transgender Sister Zaya In Heartwarming Tribute

Indeed, family truly means everything. After Dwyane Wade shared that his daughter Zaya had come out as transgender, his son Zaire took to Instagram to celebrate...
E! Online

Dwyane Wade's family shows support for their child Zaya

Dwyane Wade's son Zaire wrote a heartfelt note of support to his younger sibling Zaya. It comes after Zaya's decision to go by different pronouns.
USATODAY.com

