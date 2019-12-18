Tupac Shakur Movie Claiming He's Alive and Hiding in New Mexico Is in the Works Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Las Vegas valley filmmaker Rick Boss is making a movie titled '2Pac: The Great Escape From UMC' that explores the possibility of the 'California Love' rapper still being alive. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Adam Driver reportedly walks out of interview over 'Marriage Story' clip Adam Driver reportedly walked out of a recent interview after being played a clip of himself singing Being Alive, in new Netflix movie Marriage Story. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:46Published on December 18, 2019 You Might Like

Tweets about this AceShowbiz Tupac Shakur Movie Claiming He's Alive and Hiding in New Mexico Is in the Works https://t.co/AuzvNi6vcn https://t.co/r8IsyNv3uh 1 day ago