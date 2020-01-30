Global  

Rebecca Black's Been Getting Major Love Since 'Friday' Anniversary Post

TMZ.com Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Rebecca Black poured her heart out for the anniversary of her song, "Friday," and says the honesty paid off ... and might even unlock some doors in the near future. We spoke to the singer Wednesday in L.A. after she posted an emotional reflection…
News video: Rebecca Black addresses ‘Friday’ backlash on song’s 9 year anniversary

Rebecca Black addresses ‘Friday’ backlash on song’s 9 year anniversary 01:22

 Rebecca Black recently took to social media to open up about her song,

Rebecca Black Addresses 'Friday' Backlash on Song's 9 Year Anniversary

Rebecca Black recently took to social media to open up about her song, "Friday," which went viral in 2011.

Rebecca Black Addresses ‘Friday’ Backlash on Song’s 9 Year Anniversary Rebecca Black recently took to social media to open up about her song, “Friday,” which went viral in 2011. Created..

Rebecca Black Is Confused & Grateful For All The Support On 'Friday' Anniversary

Rebecca Black is taken aback by all the support on her song “Friday” on it’s ninth anniversary! The 22-year-old shared a message on Monday (February 10)...
Just Jared Jr

Rebecca Black Reflects On What She Would Tell Her Younger Self on 'Friday' 9 Year Anniversary

Rebecca Black is celebrating the nine year anniversary of her viral song “Friday“! The 22-year-old YouTuber first uploaded the music video on February 10,...
Just Jared Jr

