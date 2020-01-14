Global  

Pete Davidson reveals carefully guarded joke in trailer for Netflix special, Alive From New York

Thursday, 13 February 2020
Pete Davidson makes audiences at his stand-up shows sign an NDA with a one million dollar penalty if they reveal his jokes to the public. Pete Davidson’s jokes are among the best protected jokes in the world, precious, rare joke-gems that can only be viewed at select times and places and then never ...
News video: Pete Davidson Alive From New York Trailer

Pete Davidson Alive From New York Trailer 01:17

 Pete Davidson- Alive From New York - Official Trailer - Netflix Standup Comedy Special - YouTube Comedian Pete Davidson is known for his unfiltered anecdotes, and he's giving the audience more than what they asked for in his first Netflix original comedy special, Alive From New York. Filmed at the...

Netflix announces Pete Davidson standup special: 'Alive From New York'

Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson will get his first Netflix comedy special, Alive From New York. Davidson did standup for years before Saturday Night Live,...
Mashable

Pete Davidson Lands Netflix Comedy Special & the Trailer Just Arrived - Watch! (Video)

Pete Davidson is getting his own comedy special! The 26-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian stars in a new Netflix original comedy special called Alive from...
Just Jared


