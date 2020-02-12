Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Emilio Estevez Back In Character For 'Mighty Ducks' Reboot

Emilio Estevez Back In Character For 'Mighty Ducks' Reboot

TMZ.com Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Emilio Estevez is slipping on his ice skates once again ... he's back coaching hockey in a 'Mighty Ducks' reboot and is already in character as Gordon Bombay!!! Disney just released the first images of Emilio and the rest of the cast for its…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

'The Mighty Ducks' Reboot in the Works at Disney+, Lauren Graham to Play Lead!

The Mighty Ducks is coming back! A reboot of the ’90s franchise is set to hit Disney+, Variety reported on Wednesday (February 12). PHOTOS: Check out the...
Just Jared Also reported by •Just Jared Jr

Tweets about this

bchchik13

Coco Emilio Estevez Back In Character For 'Mighty Ducks' Reboot via @TMZ https://t.co/ZUSzjFq2Y3 https://t.co/IUPhc7avvl 6 minutes ago

RadioTimes

Radio Times Disney+ Mighty Ducks reboot will bring back classic character Gordon Bombay #TheMightyDucks… https://t.co/Mm6Ou2QU2R 11 minutes ago

sharminated

[extremely soft Hozier voice] ehmmm Is @remembralls okay? Emilio Estevez will be back in character for Mighty Ducks reboot https://t.co/U6qlIMppuS 12 minutes ago

GLAMOURBOIDEVON

DEVONSCOTTGLAMOURBOI RT @TMZ: Emilio Estevez Back In Character For 'Mighty Ducks' Reboot https://t.co/PoMlZnOI07 16 minutes ago

brycecr

Bruno Disney needs to stop ruining everything. Just let things live when they lived and let them Rest In Peace. UGH. It’… https://t.co/mzBfCppgxu 59 minutes ago

JustErinR

E Emilio Estevez Back In Character For 'Mighty Ducks' Reboot https://t.co/w337dDTRwo via @TMZ 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.