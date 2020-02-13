Global  

Dev Patel proves he's hot in every era in teaser for The Green Knight

Lainey Gossip Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Dev Patel can get it. It is known. What we have just learned, however, is that Dev Patel can get it in every era. This knowledge comes to us from the trailer for The Green Knight, a medieval fantasy epic by David Lowery, the director of A Ghost Story and Pete’s Dragon. The Green Knight is based on t...
News video: The Green Knight - Official Teaser Trailer

The Green Knight - Official Teaser Trailer 01:26

 Check out the official teaser trailer for The Green Knight starring Dev Patel, Joel Edgerton, Barry Keoghan, Ralph Ineson, Alicia Vikander and Sean Harris! Release Date: May 29, 2020 The Green Knight is a medieval fantasy movie directed by David Lowery. It stars Dev Patel, Joel Edgerton, Barry...

"The Green Knight" - cast: Dev Patel, Barry Keoghan, Ralph Ineson, Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury, Sean Harris, Kate Dickie, Erin Kellyman, Emilie Hetland, Anthony Morris

*Release date :* May 29, 2020 *Synopsis :* A fantasy epic retelling of the medieval tale of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight. ...
Watch The First Trailer For ‘The Green Knight’ With Dev Patel And Alicia Vikander

Will you see it?
