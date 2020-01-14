Global  

James Brown Doctor Says D.A. Wasting Time, He Wasn't Murdered

Friday, 14 February 2020
James Brown was NOT murdered, regardless of what a woman who knew him is now suggesting ... so says the doctor who signed the legendary singer's death certificate. Dr. Marvin Crawford tells TMZ ... the Fulton County D.A.'s Office is wasting its…
