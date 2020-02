Matt Reeves’ The Batman started filming last month, and now Reeves has dropped a tease on the internet for the world to gawk at: the first look of Robert Pattinson in the new Batsuit. Pattinson has never been my preferred flavor of tea, but, um, he looks HOT in this suit. It’s the jawline, it is 100...



Recent related videos from verified sources Trending: Robert Pattison As Batman Director Matt Reeves posted the first glimpse of how Robert Pattison will look as Batman on social media. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:37Published 3 hours ago Zoe Kravitz: Robert Pattinson is perfect for Batman Zoe Kravitz has heaped praise on her 'The Batman' co-star Robert Pattinson and insisted he's the perfect actor for the role of the Caped Crusader. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:02Published 7 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources See Robert Pattinson as The Batman in Dramatic First Teaser It's the moment everyone's been waiting for. Director Matt Reeves finally revealed the first images of Robert Pattinson in the iconic Batman suit. Of course, the...

E! Online 17 hours ago



Robert Pattinson as Batman: Matt Reeves shares first look of the caped crusader The new Batman movie is already in production, there were a lot of speculations regarding the look of the new caped crusader. On Thursday (local time), director...

Mid-Day 13 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this