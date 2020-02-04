Global  

Harriet Tubman Debit Card Under Fire Due to 'Wakanda Forever' Pose

TMZ.com Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Harriet Tubman's image on a debit card would stir plenty of debate -- but Harriet Tubman doing the "Wakanda Forever" pose on that card is really pissing off a lot of people. OneUnited Bank -- which says it's America's largest black-owned bank --…
Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published < > Embed
News video: 'My General Tubman' Play Showcases Legacy Of Harriet Tubman

'My General Tubman' Play Showcases Legacy Of Harriet Tubman 03:40

 Award-winning Philadelphia actress Danielle Lenee, who stars as Harriet in the production, has more on the play showing at Arden Theater in Old City.

