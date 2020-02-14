Well, this is pretty shocking ... the head honcho at Delta seems to think the woman on the American Airlines flight who reclined her seat -- only to have the passenger behind her treat her seatback like a punching bag -- was out of line. Delta CEO…

You Might Like

Tweets about this ButtTrump RT @alexia: No. If the seats are able to recline, then you can recline them. I have a spine injury, I’m not going to ask your permission no… 4 seconds ago Dan O RT @TMZ: Delta CEO Says Passengers Should Ask Permission to Recline Seat https://t.co/xZhN21gtGc 11 seconds ago Pixels for Humans against ICE (she/her) RT @kashanacauley: Delta CEO Says Passengers Should Learn To Enjoy Fighting Each Other To Death For An Extra Quarter Inch Of Leg Room 33 seconds ago RH Sibley - Cult #45 RT @kashanacauley: Delta CEO Says Passengers Should Learn To Enjoy Fighting Each Other To Death For An Extra Quarter Inch Of Leg Room https… 1 minute ago Lissa Merriman RT @BuzzPatterson: No. No, I don’t. If I buy your seat and it reclines, I’m going to gently, and respectfully recline it. How about this? Y… 2 minutes ago