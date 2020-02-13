Prince Harry and Meghan Markle flew commercial to visit Stanford for brainstorming session

Friday, 14 February 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been making headlines all week, like every week. The latest, this just in, is that they won’t be returning to England for Prince Andrew’s 60th birthday – and the Daily Mail, naturally, is making it out to be like this is some kind of insult to the Queen. Really? W... 👓 View full article

