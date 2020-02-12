Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Blues' Jay Bouwmeester Undergoes Successful Surgery After Cardiac Episode

Blues' Jay Bouwmeester Undergoes Successful Surgery After Cardiac Episode

TMZ.com Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
NHL star Jay Bouwmeester underwent surgery after he frighteningly collapsed mid-game this week ... but Blues officials say it was successful and the D-man is doing better. As we previously reported ... Jay passed out on the Blues' bench during the…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester taken to hospital after cardiac episode on bench and is conscious and alert, team says

Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester taken to hospital after cardiac episode on bench and is conscious and alert, team says
FOX Sports

Blues' Bouwmeester undergoes successful surgery after cardiac episode

The St. Louis Blues announced Friday that defenceman Jay Bouwmeester underwent a successful Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) procedure at UC Irvine...
CBC.ca


Tweets about this

ThatGeekyNerd_

GeekyNerd™ RT @StLouisBlues: Jay Bouwmeester has undergone a successful Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) procedure. https://t.co/Dw8LSwfu0… 17 seconds ago

VladimirLik

Vladimir Lik RT @TMZ_Sports: Blues' Jay Bouwmeester Undergoes Successful Surgery After Cardiac Episode https://t.co/vbybIpcb2Z 1 minute ago

MLB_News247

MLB &NHL News Now Blues' Bouwmeester undergoes successful surgery after cardiac episode - National Hockey League News - https://t.co/fa7KLcKeVV 3 minutes ago

nypaisan82

John M. Albertelli Jay Bouwmeester Has Surgery: Blues veteran had procedure to place Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator in his che… https://t.co/S7BKCH0P0q 3 minutes ago

DonniePereira

Don Pereira RT @Sportsnet: Jay Bouwmeester has undergone a successful Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator procedure, which restores normal rhythm to… 4 minutes ago

JessTeindl

The Tinman RT @HeartofNHL: Jay Bouwmeester has undergone a successful Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator procedure → https://t.co/MPy0txd5K9 https… 4 minutes ago

MikeSch95954709

Mike Schmidt RT @TMZ: Blues' Jay Bouwmeester Undergoes Successful Surgery After Cardiac Episode https://t.co/05Es1N0JWA 4 minutes ago

HeartofNHL

Heart of NHL Jay Bouwmeester has undergone a successful Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator procedure →… https://t.co/wocQwaiE9k 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.