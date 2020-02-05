Global  

Vanessa Bryant Posts Emotional Message To Kobe For Valentine's, 'Missing You'

TMZ.com Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Vanessa Bryant just shared an emotional Valentine's Day message to Kobe ... saying to the Mamba, "To my forever Valentine, I love you so much." "Missing you so much on your favorite holiday," she said in the social media post. "Te amo per sempre."…
