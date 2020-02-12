Global  

Country Singer Daniel Lee Martin Commits Suicide Amid Child Sex Abuse Arrest

TMZ.com Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
A country singer under investigation for child sex abuse crimes has committed suicide ... TMZ has learned. Daniel Lee Martin died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound ... this according to the Pasco Sheriff's Office in Florida. Martin was…
Country singer Daniel Lee Martin dead by suicide amid child sex abuse charges

Country singer David Lee Martin, who was accused of child sex crimes, has died by suicide, Fox News can confirm.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •IndependentThe ArgusNewsy

Tech firms must do more on child abuse, European police chiefs say

European police chiefs have thrown their support behind British demands for technology companies to urgently transform how they operate to prevent access to...
Reuters Also reported by •Newsy

