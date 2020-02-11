Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Justin Bieber Gets $10K Crystal-Covered Popsicle From Hailey Baldwin on Valentine's Day

Justin Bieber Gets $10K Crystal-Covered Popsicle From Hailey Baldwin on Valentine's Day

AceShowbiz Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
The pink crystallized Dreamsicle created by digital artist Dan Life features 12,210 hand-set crystals and is available for purchase in very limited number.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey are intimate all day [Video]Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey are intimate all day

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey make love several times a day.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:45Published

Hailey Baldwin shares 'Justin had very little to do with 2019 wedding party' [Video]Hailey Baldwin shares 'Justin had very little to do with 2019 wedding party'

Justin Bieber apparently had very little input into his wedding party last year, leaving his wife Hailey to organise the big event.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Here Are the 8 Most Romantic Lyrics From Justin Bieber's 'Changes' Album

  Justin Bieber delivered the Valentine's Day album of Hailey's [and every Belieber's] dreams today (Feb. 14), as ...
Billboard.com


Tweets about this

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz Justin Bieber Gets $10K Crystal-Covered Popsicle From Hailey Baldwin on Valentine's Day https://t.co/FlLO6zWkOe https://t.co/I6RXmpmbwy 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.