J.J. Watt & Fiancee Kealia Ohai Applied for Marriage License

TMZ.com Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
J.J. Watt and his fiancee, Kealia Ohai, are planning to say their "I Dos" soon ... like, possibly this weekend soon. The Houston Texans star and the Chicago Red Stars soccer star applied for their marriage license this week in Harris County, Texas…
