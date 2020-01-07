J.J. Watt & Fiancee Kealia Ohai Applied for Marriage License

J.J. Watt and his fiancee, Kealia Ohai, are planning to say their "I Dos" soon ... like, possibly this weekend soon. The Houston Texans star and the Chicago Red Stars soccer star applied for their marriage license this week in Harris County, Texas…

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources 'Be Better': Kealia Ohai's Fiancé J.J. Watt Slams Houston TV Station For Omitting Her Name In Headline After a local news station omitted the name of soccer player Kealia Ohai, her fiancé took to Twitter with sharp advice to "be better." Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 00:27Published on January 7, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources JJ Watt and Fiancee Kealia Ohai in Bahamas for Weekend Wedding J.J. Watt is preparing to be a married man today!!! J.J. and fiancee Kealia Ohai are getting hitched Saturday at a fancy hotel in the Bahamas, and lots of family...

TMZ.com 1 day ago



J.J. Watt Marries Pro Soccer Player Kealia Ohai in the Bahamas J.J. Watt is officially off-the-market, y'all! The Houston Texans defensive end has a lot to celebrate, especially now that he's married to pro soccer player,...

E! Online 17 hours ago





Tweets about this