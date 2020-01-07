Global  

JJ Watt and Fiancee Kealia Ohai in Bahamas for Weekend Wedding

TMZ.com Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
J.J. Watt is preparing to be a married man today!!! J.J. and fiancee Kealia Ohai are getting hitched Saturday at a fancy hotel in the Bahamas, and lots of family and friends are on hand for the nuptials. The couple was hanging at the hotel all week…
'Be Better': Kealia Ohai's Fiancé J.J. Watt Slams Houston TV Station For Omitting Her Name In Headline [Video]'Be Better': Kealia Ohai's Fiancé J.J. Watt Slams Houston TV Station For Omitting Her Name In Headline

After a local news station omitted the name of soccer player Kealia Ohai, her fiancé took to Twitter with sharp advice to "be better." Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:27Published


J.J. Watt & Fiancee Kealia Ohai Applied for Marriage License

J.J. Watt and his fiancee, Kealia Ohai, are planning to say their "I Dos" soon ... like, possibly this weekend soon. The Houston Texans star and the Chicago Red...
TMZ.com

J.J. Watt Marries Pro Soccer Player Kealia Ohai in the Bahamas

J.J. Watt is officially off-the-market, y'all! The Houston Texans defensive end has a lot to celebrate, especially now that he's married to pro soccer player,...
E! Online

Tweets about this

Rbergen21

Rachel Bergen J.J. Watt Ties the Knot 🤵 👰: Texans star marries fiancée Kealia Ohai in surprise Bahamas wedding 📸 (@JJWatt) https://t.co/tDc7tzhLlS 14 minutes ago

drippdnswag

DrippdnSwag JJ Watt Marries Fiancee Kealia Ohai In The Bahamas — See Romantic Wedding Pic & Video https://t.co/bjMHubtIWw https://t.co/HpKrbu7jUr 53 minutes ago

monkey_viral

Monkey Viral #JJ Watt Marries Fiancee Kealia Ohai In The Bahamas – Hollywood Life now trending on Monkey Viral - https://t.co/gM9Pixo2aJ 5 hours ago

Luca_Forzin

Luca Forzin Officially husband and wife! JJ Watt and his longtime fiancee Kealia Ohai got married during a gorgeous ceremony in… https://t.co/YKN9XNMNwA 7 hours ago

MFRZProductions

MommyFrazzled Hosted By MFrazz: J.J. Watt & Fiancee Kealia Ohai Applied for Marriage License https://t.co/8FP2ijyBy9 7 hours ago

JamesMunozNC25

James Munoz [email protected] RT @TMZ: JJ Watt and Fiancee Kealia Ohai in Bahamas for Weekend Wedding https://t.co/bPzs03Phqz 10 hours ago

e_newsUS

e-news.US JJ Watt Marries Fiancee Kealia Ohai In The Bahamas — See Romantic Wedding Pic - https://t.co/V4jgHLqrWs https://t.co/HZ6i7tmYBi 10 hours ago

WooPinkNews

🇺🇸 Woopink.com Celeb 🥂 & Gossip 🎭 & More 🔥 JJ Watt Marries Fiancee Kealia Ohai In The Bahamas – Hollywood Life https://t.co/KDr9mfmXAy https://t.co/ycKtMLawEp 11 hours ago

