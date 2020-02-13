Global  

Amanda Bynes Engaged on Valentine's Day

AceShowbiz Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
The 'Easy A' actress shows off her new ring on Valentine's Day as she announces to her online devotees that her boyfriend popped the big question and she apparently said yes.
