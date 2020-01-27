Global  

'Love Island' Host Caroline Flack Dies by Suicide at 40 Before Trial

TMZ.com Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Former 'Love Island' host and well-known U.K. personality Caroline Flack died in her home this weekend after taking her own life -- this just weeks before she was set to go to trial. The longtime reality TV presenter was found dead Saturday in her…
Recent related news from verified sources

Former 'Love Island' host Caroline Flack dead at 40

Caroline Flack, the former host of the hit British reality show 'Love Island,' has died, her family confirmed on Saturday.
CTV News Also reported by •Just JaredAceShowbizBelfast TelegraphWales OnlineBBC NewsIndependent

Caroline Flack tributes pour in after former Love Island host's tragic death

Caroline Flack tributes pour in after former Love Island host's tragic deathCelebs and reality stars have taken to social media to honour the 40-year-old following the heartbreaking news.
Daily Record Also reported by •BBC NewsIndependentBelfast Telegraph

