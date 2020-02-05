Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > 'Bachelor' Contestant Victoria F Apologizes for White Lives Matter Shoot

'Bachelor' Contestant Victoria F Apologizes for White Lives Matter Shoot

TMZ.com Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
'Bachelor' contestant Victoria F is finally addressing a controversy that's been dogging her for a minute now -- issuing a mea culpa for being part of a 'White Lives Matter' campaign. The model -- who's currently still in the running for Peter…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Bachelor Week 7 Recap: Peter Loves Madison & Top 4 Revealed |The Bach Chat 🌹 [Video]The Bachelor Week 7 Recap: Peter Loves Madison & Top 4 Revealed |The Bach Chat 🌹

Peter Weber continues his Bachelor journey, and we're talking about his dates with Madison, Natasha, and Kelsey, as well as his 3 on 1 date with Kelley, Hannah Ann, and Victoria F. On The Bach Chat, we..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 13:06Published

Tammy Snitches & Peter Gets Stitches: The Bachelor Week 5 Recap I The Bach Chat 🌹 [Video]Tammy Snitches & Peter Gets Stitches: The Bachelor Week 5 Recap I The Bach Chat 🌹

Pilot Peter Weber continues his journey on The Bachelor, and we're here to talk about his dates with Sydney and Kelley, the confrontation between Kelsey and Tammy, Sydney and Tammy's fight at the end..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 12:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Bachelor' contestant Victoria Fuller apologizes for White Lives Matter controversy

"The Bachelor" contestant Victoria Fuller, who is competing for Peter Weber's love, spoke out after a photo of her modeling a White Lives Matter hat.
USATODAY.com

'Bachelor' contestant Victoria Fuller apologizes for 'White Lives Matter' clothing scandal

"Bachelor" contestant Victoria Fuller has apologized for her participation in a “White Lives Matter” clothing controversy. 
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.