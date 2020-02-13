Global  

Adam Silver Says NBA Has Renamed All-Star MVP Award After Kobe

Sunday, 16 February 2020
NBA commissioner Adam Silver is making sure Kobe Bryant goes down in history with the league right away -- renaming the All-Star MVP award after the late Laker legend. The commish made the announcement Saturday at a press conference in front of the…
News video: Jennifer Hudson to perform Kobe Bryant tribute at NBA All-Star Game

Jennifer Hudson to perform Kobe Bryant tribute at NBA All-Star Game 00:34

 Award-winning singer Jennifer Hudson is set to perform a tribute to Kobe Bryant at the NBA All-Star Game on February 16.

Jennifer Hudson is set to perform a special tribute to the late basketball legend, Kobe Bryant, at Sunday's NBA All-Star Game.

Jennifer Hudson Will Perform Kobe Bryant Tribute at NBA All-Star Game Hudson, a Chicago native, will perform before player introductions at the 69th All-Star Game on Sunday. The NBA has also announced..

NBA All-Star Game MVP award to be renamed the Kobe Bryant MVP Award

The NBA continued to honor Kobe Bryant, naming All-Star MVP trophy the Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP Award, commissioner Adam Silver announced Saturday.
USATODAY.com

NBA All-Star Game MVP award named for Kobe

The NBA has named the All-Star Game MVP award for the late Kobe Bryant, an 18-time All-Star who won a record-tying four All-Star Game MVP awards, commissioner...
ESPN


