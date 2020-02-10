NBA All-Star Weekend Gets 3,000 Strippers Work in Chicago
Sunday, 16 February 2020 () The strip club cavalry has arrived in Chicago with THOUSANDS of dancers, literally, making sure NBA superstars and fans are well entertained during All-Star Weekend!!! The good folks at Ocean Gentleman's Club, Factory and Club O tell TMZ Sports ...…
Common and Chance the Rapper Head up 2020 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game 2020 NBA All-Star weekend kicks off on Valentine's Day in the Windy City. Celebrities from comedians to former NBA stars will face off for the annual celebrity game at the United Center in Chicago. Rapper Common will lead Team...