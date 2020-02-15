Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Why Caroline Flack died – by the people who knew her least

Why Caroline Flack died – by the people who knew her least

Anorak Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Why Caroline Flack died – by the people who knew her leastWhen Caroline Flack was found dead in her home, the vulture business went to work. On Twitter, many decided that with the news still fresh and facts about the TV presenter’s death largely unknown, it was the ideal moment to pass judgement.

The story leads the tabloids. Each has a hot take on why Caroline Flack died, not least of all the Mail, which calls her “troubled”, the Sunday Mirror which shrouds the awful news in the shocker ‘Death By Valentine’ and the Express which considers the location and style of home her home newsworthy (Flack dies in “London flat”).

On Twitter, a heated debated was triggered over who was behind Caroline Flack’s death:

*Journalists*:



The ghoulish celebrity and “lifestyle” tabloid hacks all peddling a narrative about anonymous social media accounts is grim. The biggest bullies have bylines in national newspapers and their own radio shows https://t.co/GFEdwywcxN

— Matt Zarb-Cousin (@mattzarb) February 16, 2020

*Sun journalist Dan Wootton*:



Dan Wootton is possibly the nastiest person ever and a disgrace to humanity. At the forefront of the Caroline Flack ABUSE, then acting like an angel after her death. He is what’s wrong with this world. pic.twitter.com/ASD6mPsfiv

— CAMERON👁 (@cqmerqn) February 15, 2020

*ITV*:



Caroline was hung out to dry by ITV. She was distraught they didn’t stand by her. And distraught about the lack of support she was given. Caroline and I were devastated to attend the funeral of our friend Mike Thalassitis last year. I cannot believe we are here again.

— Dan Wootton (@danwootton) February 15, 2020

*Media*:



sorry mate, you realise this is the last thing you shared before this news broke? doesn't it make you stop and think for a second that laying it on thick and endorsing/encouraging abuse might not be the best thing to do to women who are talking about their poor mental health? pic.twitter.com/RjqmA5xnhc

— Jonathan Fisher (@fishplums) February 15, 2020

*Twitter*:



FWIW I’ve never tweeted about #CarolineFlack & only discussed her on my radio show after her arrest & sacking from Love Island, when I said she’d been badly treated by ITV in contrast to Ant McPartlin. But thanks to the nutjob tweeters blaming me for her sad death anyway

— Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) February 16, 2020

*The Law*?:



A number of people have asked questions about the tragic case of Caroline Flack.

I have no particular insight into her case or her personal circumstances. But some general observations are set out below for assistance.

— The Secret Barrister (@BarristerSecret) February 16, 2020

*The Law:*



To all those rushing to blame the media for Caroline Flack's death, I suggest they read this. The CPS have big questions to answer. https://t.co/YEV0gWCE0D

— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 15, 2020

Such are the facts.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media World - Published < > Embed
News video: Caroline Flack has been found dead at the age of 40

Caroline Flack has been found dead at the age of 40 01:23

 Caroline Flack has tragically passed away at the age of 40.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Flack was 'well-liked with lots of friends' [Video]Flack was 'well-liked with lots of friends'

Caroline Flack, former host of Love Island, has died. Tributes have been paid to the 40-year-old star.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 00:54Published

Celebrities pay tribute Caroline Flack who has died aged 40 [Video]Celebrities pay tribute Caroline Flack who has died aged 40

Celebrities have paid tribute to TV presenter Caroline Flack who has died aged 40. The TV presenter took her own life at her flat in east London.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Caroline Flack: Love Island and TV stars pay tribute to presenter

Former Love Island contestants are among those mourning Caroline Flack on social media.
BBC News Also reported by •Seattle TimesWorldNewsIndependentBelfast TelegraphFOXNews.comDaily Star

Ex-‘Love Island’ host Caroline Flack found dead in London

LONDON (AP) — Caroline Flack, a British television presenter who hosted the controversial reality TV show “Love Island,” has died at age 40, her family...
Seattle Times Also reported by •WorldNewsIndependentBelfast TelegraphCTV NewsFOXNews.comTamworth HeraldJapan TodayGrimsby Telegraph

Tweets about this

Keyyy92

Keely Midgley RT @sophdoeslife: oh dear god I cannot believe Caroline Flack has died. how horrendous. I hope she has found peace. it makes me so fucking… 48 seconds ago

SpaceboyBilly

击 Quinn RT @juulwrId: not being funny but people are an absolute fucking joke. people who were shitting on caroline flack a week ago are now sat te… 55 seconds ago

nasuddin1

Nas 🔴⚪⚫ @AvonandsomerRob 3 people have died cause of Love island the most high profile one Caroline Flack and only 1 one th… https://t.co/CwFGWlK4Pa 2 minutes ago

GWBridgeUK

G W Bridge UK #FBPE 🇪🇺 RT @Kobestarr: I had no idea who Caroline Flack was until she died and read the about the hounding she got in #TheScum. Can we create #Car… 5 minutes ago

JustRl11

Rloshi (24-1-0 73p 1st) RT @Gunnars_Geezers: XXXTentacion: had allegations of beating a woman: Died, and everyone says it’s deserved. Caroline Flack: had allegati… 10 minutes ago

unbroken_amy

αму RT @BrookeOConnorxo: I just read “Caroline flack asked for kindness. She got none while she was alive but has it all now that she’s died” a… 16 minutes ago

CaseyMcSween

Janice Casey RT @sandramurphy999: People need to be held accountable for their actions. In 2016, the Law Reform Commission recommended a Digital Safety… 22 minutes ago

rhicampbellnew

•rhianna• RT @_AdamC_7: Sad about Caroline Flack don’t get me wrong. But people celebrated when xxxtentacion died. Where’s the difference 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.