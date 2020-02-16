Global  

Ugandan Disney Actress Nikita Pearl Waligwa Dead at 15

TMZ.com Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Nikita Pearl Waligwa -- a young actress who starred in a Ugandan Disney movie about a chess prodigy -- has reportedly died ... this after battling health issues a few years earlier. According to the Ugandan news outlet, The Daily Monitor, Nikita…
Nikita Pearl Waligwa Dead - 'Queen of Katwe' Star Dies at 15

Nikita Pearl Waligwa has sadly died. The young actress who starred in the 2016 Disney film Queen of Katwe passed away at the age of 15 after being diagnosed with...
Just Jared Also reported by •BBC NewsFOXNews.comAl JazeeraHinduAceShowbiz

Young Ugandan who starred in a Disney chess film dies at 15

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — A Ugandan student who played a memorable role in a 2016 Disney film about a local chess prodigy has died at the age of 15. Nikita Pearl...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Al JazeeraBelfast Telegraph

DrJudyStone

Judy Stone RT @ABC: NEW: Nikita Pearl Waligwa, the Ugandan teen who graced the silver screen as a chess whiz in Disney's "Queen of Katwe," died this w… 6 minutes ago

Bhadpitt

Bhad Pitt Nikita Pearl Waligwa -- a young actress who starred in a Ugandan Disney movie about a chess prodigy -- has reported… https://t.co/WxCmP3HK16 16 minutes ago

BKells8

Barbara Kelly RT @ABCWorldNews: JUST IN: A Ugandan teen who graced the silver screen as a chess whiz in the 2016 Disney film "Queen of Katwe" died this w… 1 hour ago

apro_dawildcat

Apro🙀 RT @Aprotv_ng: Nikita Pearl Waligwa, the Ugandan child actress who starred in Disney's Queen of Katwe, a film about a chess prodigy from a… 1 hour ago

Aprotv_ng

Apro Nikita Pearl Waligwa, the Ugandan child actress who starred in Disney's Queen of Katwe, a film about a chess prodig… https://t.co/8zuy5qHLgH 1 hour ago

COUPSLEADER

- Ugandan Disney Actress Nikita Pearl Waligwa Dead at 15: Nikita Pearl Waligwa -- a young actress who starred in a Ug… https://t.co/bOw6j9aQvf 2 hours ago

LBSShow

Live.Breathe.Survive RT @WRInitiative: We’re heartbroken to learn that Nikita Pearl Waligwa lost her fight against a brain tumour yesterday 💔 Aged only 15, the… 2 hours ago

drocktrot

d-rock trot Ugandan actress Nikita Pearl Waligwa, who appeared in Disney's 'Queen of Katwe,' dies at 15 https://t.co/AWPz0ldd01 via @USATODAY 2 hours ago

