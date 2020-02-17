Global  

Drew Carey's Ex-Fiancee Amie Harwick Murdered in Hollywood Hills

TMZ.com Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Drew Carey's ex-fiancee, Dr. Amie Harwick, has been murdered after cops say an ex-boyfriend attacked and caused her to fall from a third story balcony. Law enforcement sources say they got a call early Saturday morning of a woman screaming in a…
News video: Amie Harwick, Ex-Fiancee Of Drew Carey, Killed In Hollywood Hills, Police Say

Amie Harwick, Ex-Fiancee Of Drew Carey, Killed In Hollywood Hills, Police Say 01:39

 Harwick, who was formerly engaged to comedian Drew Carey, was found on the ground below a third-story balcony with injuries "consistent with a fall," authorities say.

Drew Carey's Former Fiancee Amie Harwick Murdered by Ex-Boyfriend - Report

Drew Carey‘s former fiancee Amie Harwick has been found dead outside of her Hollywood Hills home – and an ex-boyfriend has been arrested on suspicion of...
Just Jared

Drew Carey's ex-fiancée Amie Harwick murdered, ex-boyfriend arrested, police say

Dr. Amie Harwick, the ex-fiancée of comic and "The Price Is Right" host Drew Carey, was found dead in a Hollywood Hills neighborhood, and an ex-boyfriend was...
FOXNews.com


