The grandson of billionaire Marvin Davis and philanthropist Barbara Davis, who had opened up about his struggles with substance abuse, died on Sunday, February 16.



Recent related news from verified sources 'Recess' Voice Actor Jason Davis Dead at 35 Jason "Gummi Bear" Davis -- who voiced Mikey Blumberg on 'Recess' for years -- has reportedly died. The voice actor -- who's also the grandson of the late...

TMZ.com 9 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this AceShowbiz 'Reese' Voice Actor and 'Celebrity Rehab' Alum Jason Davis Dies at 35 https://t.co/dU1U6JEiC0 https://t.co/CyjeSjEXJc 5 hours ago FEBRUARY 3RD RT @atomicwick: Friendly Reminder: Jaleel White is the first actor to voice Sonic the Hedgehog. #BHM https://t.co/toiuw7lsOc 3 days ago