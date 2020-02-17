Global  

'Reese' Voice Actor and 'Celebrity Rehab' Alum Jason Davis Dies at 35

AceShowbiz Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
The grandson of billionaire Marvin Davis and philanthropist Barbara Davis, who had opened up about his struggles with substance abuse, died on Sunday, February 16.
'Recess' Voice Actor Jason Davis Dead at 35

Jason "Gummi Bear" Davis -- who voiced Mikey Blumberg on 'Recess' for years -- has reportedly died. The voice actor -- who's also the grandson of the late...
TMZ.com

