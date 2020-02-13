Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Mike Trout Calls for MLB to Punish Players In Astros Cheating Scandal

Mike Trout Calls for MLB to Punish Players In Astros Cheating Scandal

TMZ.com Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Here's a side of Mike Trout you don't see very often -- he's PISSED -- claiming MLB should punish the Houston Astros players who cheated their way to a World Series victory. Trout -- the best player in baseball -- went off on the situation to…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Astros Owner Jim Crane Apologizes but Says Sign-Stealing 'Didn't Impact the Game' [Video]Astros Owner Jim Crane Apologizes but Says Sign-Stealing 'Didn't Impact the Game'

Astros Owner Jim Crane Apologizes but Says Sign-Stealing 'Didn't Impact the Game' Crane and Houston players Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman addressed the media on Thursday. Jim Crane, via statement Jim..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:12Published

Astros Owner And Players Apologize For Cheating Scandal, Rangers Player Responds [Video]Astros Owner And Players Apologize For Cheating Scandal, Rangers Player Responds

Astros owner Jim Crane says he does not believe what they did impacted the game, a Rangers outfielder disagreed on social media. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Angels' Trout says he 'lost respect' for Astros

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout said he "lost respect" for players involved in the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal.
Reuters Also reported by •CBS SportsUSATODAY.comESPN

Carlos Correa denies that Carlos Beltran intimidated Astros in sign-stealing scandal: 'Straight-up (expletive)'

Carlos Beltran was the only player named in MLB's report into the Astros' sign-stealing scandal, but Carlos Correa denied that he had an outsized role.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sportfire4fan

sport4fan RT @TMZ: Mike Trout Calls for MLB to Punish Players In Astros Cheating Scandal https://t.co/TLBoMDGcx1 58 seconds ago

OceanPopNews

Ocean Pop 💎 Mike Trout Calls for MLB to Punish Players In Astros Cheating Scandal https://t.co/zELFzgqL18 13 minutes ago

CraigP17

CraiGIF RT @TMZ_Sports: Mike Trout Calls for MLB to Punish Players In Astros Cheating Scandal https://t.co/pKsYJg5kwi 14 minutes ago

TMZ

TMZ Mike Trout Calls for MLB to Punish Players In Astros Cheating Scandal https://t.co/TLBoMDGcx1 18 minutes ago

irish_today

Irish Today Angels star Mike Trout rips Astros, calls for more punishment ⁦@AstrosFuture⁩ ⁦@astros#punish #Cheaters https://t.co/sSOQTmRayq 19 minutes ago

DistinctAthlete

Distinct Athlete Mike Trout Calls for MLB to Punish Players In Astros Cheating Scandal https://t.co/5goxaaBysa 21 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.