'M*A*S*H' Star Kellye Nakahara Dead at 72

TMZ.com Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Kellye Nakahara, who played Lieutenant Nurse Kellye on "M*A*S*H," has died ... TMZ has learned. Kellye died Sunday after a short battle with cancer. Her family was with her when she died at the family home in Pasadena ... this according to a family…
Kellye Nakahara Dead - 'M*A*S*H' Star Dies at 72 After Cancer Battle

M*A*S*H star Kellye Nakahara has passed away at the age of 72. TMZ reports that she was diagnosed with cancer and passed away after a short battle with the...
Just Jared

'M*A*S*H' star Kellye Nakahara dies at 72

Kellye Nakahara, who played Nurse Kellye on the TV series "M*A*S*H," has died at age 72.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

Mikjung

Mik RT @JustJared: RIP to M*A*S*H star Kellye Nakahara, who passed away after a short cancer battle: https://t.co/9KUgQKAGMO 29 seconds ago

KL7HD

Leo Nardo I am sorry to hear this, I always liked Her! Kellye Nakahara, 'M*A*S*H' star, dead at 72 https://t.co/4odXCMwwV4 2 minutes ago

garymoore1985

Shane O'Mailey M*A*S*H star Kellye Nakahara passes away at the age of 72 https://t.co/FpjuNJ1BKg via @DailyMailCeleb 2 minutes ago

67lld

Layla M*A*S*H star Kellye Nakahara dies following cancer diagnosis https://t.co/7caBMqzYWM 4 minutes ago

Lyve_Wire

🇺🇸 Ƨtiffler 🛸 Ⴑames 🏳️‍🌈 RT @ResisterDude: R.I.P Nurse Kelly. 😞 M*A*S*H star Kellye Nakahara dies following cancer diagnosis https://t.co/D7kqpW6F4j 4 minutes ago

Llove2chat

LISA "M*A*S*H star Kellye Nakahara dies following cancer diagnosis" https://t.co/as6a3XnXkx 5 minutes ago

therthonjackon

Jackson Ellis M*A*S*H star Kellye Nakahara dies following cancer diagnosis https://t.co/K3na72fjPw 6 minutes ago

kimmwaters4

kim waters RT @Dene71: Sorry to hear. Kellye was on the show from the 1st year to the last, originally as an extra. Alan Alda even wrote an episode ("… 6 minutes ago

