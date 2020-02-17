Global  

Jason Davis Death Case Looks Like Possible Heroin Overdose

TMZ.com Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Jason Davis' death has authorities thinking he might've overdosed on heroin -- a drug he'd been addicted to in the past and once kicked ... TMZ has learned. Law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation tell us ... Jason was found…
Jason Davis Dead - 'Recess' Voice Actor Dies at 35

Child star and voice actor Jason Davis has sadly died. He was 35-years-old. News of Jason‘s death was reported on Sunday, February 16 by Deadline. As of right...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

ItsThatDanyTho

Daniela Perez RT @TMZ: Jason Davis Death Case Looks Like Possible Heroin Overdose https://t.co/VjczDjFNWC 2 minutes ago

DistinctToday

Distinct Today Jason Davis Death Case Looks Like Possible Heroin Overdose https://t.co/LZHTZn40nS https://t.co/OuPlz6SE04 4 minutes ago

nicholasanorman

Nicholas Norman Jason Davis Death Case Looks Like Possible Heroin Overdose https://t.co/2JSo6GkmAR #sports 21 minutes ago

AttrRadio

ATTR RADIO Jason Davis Death Case Looks Like Possible Heroin Overdose https://t.co/trL7g7CDBf 22 minutes ago

ArleneValledo

arlene valledo Jason Davis Death Case Looks Like Possible Heroin Overdose https://t.co/wnwAKV7B3q 25 minutes ago

DistinctAthlete

Distinct Athlete Jason Davis Death Case Looks Like Possible Heroin Overdose https://t.co/6VKzRc4DVH https://t.co/5gPxUu8Pm7 30 minutes ago

hollywoodnewz

Hollywood News Now Jason Davis Death Case Looks Like Possible Heroin Overdose https://t.co/vWqFd8vpKF 33 minutes ago

chollywoodtube

cHollywoodTube RT @TMZ Jason Davis Death Case Looks Like Possible Heroin Overdose https://t.co/2mZNTWhT30 34 minutes ago

