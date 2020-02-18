Global  

SF Giants Ban Aubrey Huff From World Series Reunion After 'Unacceptable' Tweets

Tuesday, 18 February 2020
The S.F. Giants will NOT allow Aubrey Huff to be a part of their 2010 World Series reunion later this year ... and they say it's all 'cause of their ex-star's actions on Twitter. "Earlier this month, we reached out to Aubrey Huff to let him know…
Recent related news from verified sources

Giants exclude Aubrey Huff from 2010 World Series reunion over 'unacceptable' tweets

When the Giants reunite this season to celebrate their 2010 World Series championship, former slugger Aubrey Huff won't be invited, the team said.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •ESPNDaily Caller

