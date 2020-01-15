Global  

Hayden Panettiere's BF Arrested for Domestic Violence, Allegedly Punched Her

TMZ.com Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend's been hauled off to jail again for allegedly putting hands on her -- this time in Wyoming ... on Valentine's Day. The ex-"Nashville" star's BF, Brian Hickerson, was arrested around 2:30 AM on Valentine's Day, after…
News video: Hayden Panettiere's Boyfriend Arrested for Domestic Violence

Hayden Panettiere's Boyfriend Arrested for Domestic Violence 01:04

 Hayden Panettiere's Boyfriend Arrested for Domestic Violence Brian Hickerson was arrested and charged with allegedly striking the actress with a "closed fist on the right side of her face" in the early hours of the morning on Valentine's Day. According to TMZ, officials responded to a domestic...

A Podcast Exposing Life After Abuse [Video]A Podcast Exposing Life After Abuse

LaVerne Badger and Natalie Hayden both survived situations of domestic violence. Today their passion is to end all forms of partner abuse. They created ExPOSED The Podcast where they talk about life..

Recent related news from verified sources

Hayden Panettiere’s Boyfriend Reportedly Arrested For Domestic Violence Again

Here's what we know
Daily Caller

Hayden Panettiere's Boyfriend Brian Hickerson Arrested for Domestic Battery

Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, spent Valentine's Day behind bars. The Teton County Sheriff's public information officer told E! News Hickerson...
E! Online


Tweets about this

Lando2131

Lando213 RT @thedailybeast: On Valentine’s Day, Wyoming police arrested Hayden Panettiere’s boyfriend, a real estate agent named Brian Hickerson, fo… 11 seconds ago

Stephen2pj

Stephen J @haydenpanettier stay with him Hayden and maybe you will get your wish and end up dead. Hayden Panettiere's boyf… https://t.co/WbGcf6lBsY 3 minutes ago

iLive4_Myself

Mel 💛 RT @Complex: Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend arrested for domestic violence after he allegedly struck her "with a closed fist on the right si… 8 minutes ago

GadgetStash

Gadget Stash Hayden Panettiere's BF Arrested for Domestic Violence, Allegedly Punched Her https://t.co/Qiv6lVS5sO 19 minutes ago

TVMCCA

Terry McCarty Taryn Ryder: Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend arrested for domestic battery after he allegedly punched her on Valentin… https://t.co/ZEzPPPbO1d 19 minutes ago

ludovicchoupo

ludovic choupo Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend 'punches her in the face' https://t.co/fUHBMoJQh8 via @DailyMailCeleb 23 minutes ago

thecoldgun

James Donaghy @DailyMailCeleb Starting to think he's not the right guy for her | Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend Brian Hickerson ar… https://t.co/m7DrWWo1o2 31 minutes ago

BLUEbugayong

Blue De Leon Bugayong RT @TMZ: Hayden Panettiere's BF Arrested for Domestic Violence, Allegedly Punched Her https://t.co/Y0KD4GeVcP 33 minutes ago

