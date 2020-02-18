Global  

President Trump Pardons Ex-49ers Owner Ed DeBartolo, Jerry Rice Celebrates!

Tuesday, 18 February 2020
President Donald Trump just held a surprise media event at the White House to announce he's pardoning former SF 49ers owner Edward DeBartolo Jr.. Now, some back story ... Back in the late '90s, DeBartolo -- who owned the 9ers at the time -- pled…
News video: President Trump Pardons Former San Francisco 49ers Owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr.

President Trump Pardons Former San Francisco 49ers Owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr. 01:37

 Jackie Ward reports on President Trump granting pardon to former 49ers owner DeBartolo (2-18-2020)

President Trump pardoned Youngstown native and former San Francisco 49ers owner Eddie Debartolo, Jr. [Video]President Trump pardoned Youngstown native and former San Francisco 49ers owner Eddie Debartolo, Jr.

President Trump pardoned Youngstown native and former San Francisco 49ers owner Eddie Debartolo, Jr.

Former San Francisco 49ers Owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr. Given A Presidential Pardon [Video]Former San Francisco 49ers Owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr. Given A Presidential Pardon

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday granting clemency for ex-49ers owner Edward DeBartolo Jr. for his 1998 involvement in the corruption and gambling fraud case against former..

Trump pardons Tampa real estate tycoon for role in 1990s fraud scandal

President Trump has pardoned one of Tampa's wealthiest residents for his role in a 1990s fraud scandal. The White House on Tuesday announced the pardoning of...
bizjournals

President Trump Pardons Former 49ers Owner Eddie DeBartolo

'I take my hat off'
Daily Caller Also reported by •USATODAY.com Seattle Times ESPN FOXNews.com FOX Sports Mediaite Independent CBS News

ronald thomas RT @KTVU: Jerry Rice on the pardon of Eddie DeBartolo: "I take my hat off to Donald Trump for what he did... Today is a great day." https:… 14 seconds ago

leelee22🇺🇸 RT @TeaBoots: President Trump pardons Eddie DeBartolo Jr. the former owner of the 49ers This is how adults act - White House ..Jerry Ric… 34 seconds ago

Bell County KY Young Dems RT @CNNPolitics: President Trump pardons former San Fransisco 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr. https://t.co/nrSwrTJN3B https://t.co/8GZpDzD4… 42 seconds ago

Bill Kent RT @CBSNews: WATCH: NFL legend Jerry Rice praises President Trump after he pardoned former San Francisco 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo today… 1 minute ago

ALL TMZ NEWS RT @TMZ_Sports: President Trump Pardons Ex-49ers Owner Ed DeBartolo, Jerry Rice Celebrates! https://t.co/FTPxxY9YmU 7 minutes ago

