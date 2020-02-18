Global  

'Boyz n the Hood,' '90210' Actress Esther Scott Dead at 66

TMZ.com Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Veteran character actress Esther Scott -- who's been in countless movies and shows over the years -- has died. A member of Esther's family tells TMZ ... Esther suffered an apparent heart attack last Tuesday at her Santa Monica home, and was later…
Esther Scott, 'Boyz n the Hood' and 'Dreamgirls' actress, dead at 66

Esther Scott, known for her roles in "Boyz n the Hood" and "Dreamgirls," has died at the age of 66.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Just JaredIndependent

