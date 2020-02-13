Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > 'Good Times' Star Ja'net DuBois Dead at 74

'Good Times' Star Ja'net DuBois Dead at 74

TMZ.com Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Ja'net Dubois -- one of the main characters on "Good Times" -- was found dead Tuesday ... TMZ has learned. Ja'net played the Evans family's sassy neighbor Willona Woods on the classic '70s TV series. Her family tells us ... Ja'net died unexpectedly…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Saving a Seahorse and Babies [Video]Saving a Seahorse and Babies

Occurred on February 18, 2020 / Fort Myers Beach, Florida, USA Info from Licensor: "I’m a disabled vet who goes shelling daily to help with PTSD. Found on a sandbar near Fort Myers Beach. A seahorse..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:41Published

Christina Hendricks Worries For Her 'Good Girl' Character [Video]Christina Hendricks Worries For Her "Good Girl" Character

"Good Girls" star Christina Hendricks breaks down the evolution of Beth Boland's motivation and desire for crime. She also contrasts herself to her character’s way of thinking. BUILD is a live..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 01:53Published


Tweets about this

blazingheartpro

BLAZING HEART PRODUCTIONS Willona, Presénte!! BREAKING: 'Good Times' Star Ja'net DuBois Dead at 74 - RIP 💐 https://t.co/n37WKKGBkG 2 seconds ago

WKRG

WKRG REST IN PEACE: Her family says she died in her sleep unexpectedly in her home. https://t.co/mGFJQeqVGH 3 seconds ago

VADIVA30

CN Nicholle♐️😽 RT @JawnMurray: Famed “Good Times” star Ja'net DuBois has died at 74. She recently appeared on the “Live in Front of a Studio Audience,” wh… 5 seconds ago

_effyouSaybruhh

sabra🦋 RT @shadowandact: BREAKING: Iconic actress, #GoodTimes star and Emmy winner Ja'Net DuBois dead at 74 https://t.co/S7v2DgJFVj https://t.co/9… 8 seconds ago

bo_scales

bOscales RIP Ja'net Dubois, star from 'Good Times', dead at 74 https://t.co/Z41MpWfmSV via @nypost 9 seconds ago

pauls_nyc

pauls nyc 🕆🇺🇸🖖 She is moving on up to a better place ... 🙏 I can hear that song in my head now ... https://t.co/CIwnndB92g 15 seconds ago

BillydSharon

Sharon Mason RT @TMZ: 'Good Times' Star Ja'net DuBois Dead at 74 https://t.co/VReBFxemoL 15 seconds ago

WETM18News

WETM-TV Ja’Net Dubois, known by many as the Evans family’s sassy neighbor Willona Woods on Good Times, has died, according… https://t.co/Pf2BgtVjxs 17 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.