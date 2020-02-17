Global  

Queen Orders Meghan & Harry to Drop 'Royal' From Sussex Brand

TMZ.com Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry can't call themselves Royals anymore -- even on their own websites -- after Queen Elizabeth reportedly dropped the hammer. Meg and Har have been told to drop the word "royal" from their online branding "Sussex Royal"…
Being From Different Countries Can Make Or Break Royal Relationships [Video]Being From Different Countries Can Make Or Break Royal Relationships

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moving to North America and stepping back from royal duties is a clear example of how royal multi-cultural relationships are difficult to maneuver. Veuer’s Susana..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:03Published

How Much Money Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Will Need to Keep up With Their Lavish Lifestyle Post ‘Megxit’ [Video]How Much Money Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Will Need to Keep up With Their Lavish Lifestyle Post ‘Megxit’

To keep up with their lavish lifestyle, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will need to earn a lot of money as professionals once they officially resign as “senior” members of the Royal family in the..

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:10Published


Queen bans Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from using 'Sussex Royal' brand

Queen bans Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from using 'Sussex Royal' brandThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex must drop their "Sussex Royal" label after deciding to step down as working royals.Following lengthy and complex talks, the Queen...
New Zealand Herald

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Can't Call Themselves 'Royal' Anymore (Report)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry might be losing their “Royal” title after making announcing that they’re stepping back from royal duties. The couple has...
Just Jared

margaretreese16

Margaret Reese Queen Orders Meghan & Harry to Drop 'Royal' From Sussex Brand https://t.co/QmENN4P8fk via @TMZ 24 minutes ago

LoriDenham1

StraightTalk UH OH!! Queen Orders Meghan & Harry to Drop 'Royal' From Sussex Brand https://t.co/BIfcM0RCf9 via @TMZ 25 minutes ago

PaulWalkerRIP3

PaulWalker.RIP Queen Orders Meghan & Harry to Drop 'Royal' From Sussex Brand https://t.co/oRdc9iuEJp 27 minutes ago

Michell86254437

Michelle RT @TMZ: Queen Orders Meghan & Harry to Drop 'Royal' From Sussex Brand https://t.co/iyduotfUSQ 31 minutes ago

Patrici90883364

Patricia Dempsey Queen Orders Meghan & Harry to Drop 'Royal' From Sussex Brand via @TMZ https://t.co/7cLZtL057r https://t.co/5mHEqUSYWK 59 minutes ago

Angie_RejoinEU

🕷 #RejoinEU #HoldThemToAccount #FBPE #FBR Queen Orders Meghan & Harry to Drop 'Royal' From Sussex Brand https://t.co/4tPFjtmXRG 59 minutes ago

EmaCornaCopia

#BACKUPYOUCREEP QE being way too petty with these two who fled the nest. Meanwhile. Prince Andrew the***offender is just yay-okay… https://t.co/yaFzMobb1q 1 hour ago

SandraRodkey

Sandra Rodkey Queen Orders Meghan & Harry to Drop 'Royal' From Sussex Brand #SmartNews https://t.co/X1V1bSoKud 1 hour ago

