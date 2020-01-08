Global  

Browns' Greg Robinson Arrested By Border Patrol with a Bunch of Marijuana

TMZ.com Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Cleveland Browns lineman Greg Robinson -- the #2 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft -- is in custody after officials say he was found with A LOT of marijuana at a border patrol checkpoint. We're told Robinson was stopped on Monday at the Sierra…
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published < > Embed
 A Browns offensive lineman is in a heap of trouble with Border Patrol according to reports. Curtis Silva reports.

Greg Robinson arrested by border patrol for marijuana possession, facing federal charge, per report

The NFL lineman is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason
CBS Sports


Tweets about this

JacobG88

Jacob Gallucci RT @TMZ_Sports: Browns' Greg Robinson Arrested By Border Patrol with a Bunch of Marijuana https://t.co/SzE13kGROO 27 seconds ago

timchodz

Tim Chodzin RT @MaryKayCabot: The #Browns have already told LT Greg Robinson they're not re-signing him; So this marijuana arrest, per @TMZ_Sports, is… 1 minute ago

treinhart1

Tim Reinhart RT @KDKA: WHOLE LOTTA WEED: @Browns lineman @G_ROB73 is facing a federal charge of marijuana possession with intent to distribute after bei… 2 minutes ago

Darcycartoon

Jeff Darcy Browns have told LT Greg Robinson they have no plans to re-sign him, source says; he’s been arrested for marijuana,… https://t.co/TjDU3rxH9R 4 minutes ago

CheddarMan23

IG:yungdinero25 RT @Z1079: This just in: Cleveland Browns Greg Robinson Arrested At The Border. Here's what we know... https://t.co/xswCyV6O6C 9 minutes ago

EricMoreno6477

Eric Moreno RT @NFL_DovKleiman: #Browns have another player arrested, first Kareem Hunt, and now Left Tackle Greg Robinson, according to @TMZ https:/… 12 minutes ago

